Two injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall, police kill suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall Monday before Phoenix police shot and killed the suspect.
A 56-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were taken to the hospital, according to Capt. Nicole Minnick of the Phoenix Fire Department.
According to Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the suspect tried to carjack a woman shortly before 11 a.m. With a gun to her head, he demanded the woman drive him somewhere, Fortune explained.
The woman, however, managed to get away; she ran from the vehicle, screaming for help. A man who heard the woman screaming tried to come to her aid. The suspect shot him, Fortune said. A woman in another car was wounded by a stray bullet.
Fortune said the suspect used the stolen truck to ram a patrol vehicle and refused to stop for officers. Officers stopped the stolen truck; that's when the suspect was shot. Fortune said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the carjacking that spawned the shootings. Video from the scene showed police converged outside Burlington. Desert Sky Mall is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to AZ Family, it was the 41st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year.
