Asarco strikers receive gifts for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are no new talks scheduled to resolve the 71-day-old strike against Asarco copper.
With no light at the end of the tunnel, it has become imperative for the unions to assist their 1700 members with Christmas for a variety of purposes, not the least of which is to keep morale high.
The Teamsters were handing out Christmas presents to striking members and their families on the picket lines near Interstate 19 and Pima Mine Road.
The families submitted their requests, from toys for the little kids to gift cards for the older ones, and the union did its best to match them up.
Nine-year-old Faith Trujillo received the gifts she will find under the tree Christmas morning while joining her father on the picket lines.
"I think it's crayons and markers," she said while shaking the box.
"Now that we're going to have gifts, everything is great, it's perfect," said her father Carson Trujillo.
It's his first time on strike.
The same for Karl Wagner, who's picking up toys for the family and a $150 check each member will get.
Not working for the first time in my life, and to get this kind of support, its really means a lot," he said.
Food for the holidays is also high on the list for many workers.
“It’s very sad, very sad when you have young kids,” said Veronica Miranda, whose husband is on strike the very first time.
"We didn't know what to expect," she said choking back tears.
For the unions, who expect a protracted fight, the struggle will be to keep the momentum going.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Dawn Schumann, a spokesperson for Teamsters 104. “When we fight together, we stand together, we win together.”
