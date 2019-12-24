FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain, cooler temperatures and breezy for your Christmas Eve!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for some valley rain and mountain snow! If you’re making any holiday travel plans, be safe on the roads!
TODAY: Action Day!! Cloudy skies with widespread rain (90%). Highs will drop into the mid-50s.
TONIGHT: Temperatures falling into the lower 40s. 40% chance for rain.
CHRISTMAS: Moring rain will linger along with mountain snow. The clouds should break later in the day allowing for more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s. Rain increases overnight (40%)
FRIDAY: Action day in place! Cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. Widespread showers (60%).
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. 20% chance of an isolated shower.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
