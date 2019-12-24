Holiday hours for stores in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Need batteries for that Christmas gift? Forget the whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?
The following is a list of store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to gobankingrates.com
Some companies leave it up to franchise owners and local managers to decide hours, so be sure to call before going. Also, some malls may close earlier than the anchor stores so some entrances may be locked.
- 7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.
- Albertsons: Stores open, but hours vary by region.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Close at 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: Most close at 6 p.m.
- Circle K: Most open 24 hours.
- Costco: Most will observe normal business hours.
- CVS: Most close at 9 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Close at 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: Most close at 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: Most close at 7 p.m.
- Family Dollar: Most close at 9 p.m.
- Fry’s: Most close at 5 p.m.
- Home Depot: Close at 5 p.m.
- Lowe’s: Close at 6 p.m.
- JCPenney: Close at 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Close at 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: Close at 6 p.m.
- Old Navy: Close at 7 p.m.
- Safeway: Most close at 8 p.m.
- Target: Close at 10 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: Close at 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: 24-hour stores will remain open, others will be close at 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Close at 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Close at 7 p.m.
- 7-Eleven: Most open 24 hours.
- Albertsons: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Circle K: Most open 24 hours.
- CVS: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Family Dollar: Some open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Safeway: Some open until 8 p.m.
- Walgreens: All 24-hour stores open.
