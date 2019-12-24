Police looking to identify Casa Grande construction site theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking to identify three suspects who they say stole $800 worth of 2x6 lumber boards.
Police say the incident occurred about one week ago at a construction site where new homes were being built known as Ghost Ranch on the 100 block of West Watson in north Casa Grande.
The suspects took approximately 200 boards and are believed to be driving a 2014 Ford F150 with a utility rack according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME.
