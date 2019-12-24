Police: Prescott man tried to flash people at bar twice in one day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Prescott man has been accused of trying to flash people at a bar twice in one day, authorities said.
The Prescott Police Department said Leonard Hall, 69, was arrested on several counts of indecent exposure and trespassing.
The PPD said Hall went to Gurley Street Sports Pub early Tuesday, Dec. 24, and told a female bartender he was going to come back naked. He allegedly did just that, flashed the bartender and fled the scene before police arrived.
Around noon, police received reports Hall was sitting naked in his truck in the bar’s parking lot.
When the officers arrived on the scene Hall tried to flee but he was caught.
