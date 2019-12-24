Kroger credit card system goes down companywide on Christmas Eve

Kroger stores companywide are reportedly experiencing an outage with their credit card system Dec. 24, 2019. This picture was taken in Olive Branch, Mississippi. (Source: Lisa Ward)
By Jessica Remer | December 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM MST - Updated December 24 at 3:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shoppers at Kroger stores are found themselves in a bind this Christmas Eve as the grocery store chain experienced a companywide outage with their credit card system.

Customers reported issues at stores across the country on Twitter.

One shopper, Melissa Martinez, uploaded video from a store in Houston, Texas where an announcement over the PA system told customers the credit card system is down companywide.

FYI if you have to go to Fry's/Kroger all of their credit/debit machines are down nationwide. Bring cash or go somewhere else. I've been in line for 20 minutes already.

Posted by Amber LeDoux Cupples on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Another shopper in the Mid-South told WMC Action News 5 that the Kroger in Olive Branch was unable to take her credit card payment Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures and video on Twitter show customers filling checkout areas. Some customers on Twitter described the situation inside as chaotic.

We’ve reached out to Kroger for a statement but have yet to hear back; however, the company’s official Twitter page replied to at least one customer’s tweet Tuesday afternoon, apologizing to for the inconvenience.

