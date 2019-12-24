Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to inclement weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon was closed to the public around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, due to inclement weather.
The only people who will be allowed up the mountain are residents and employees.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has called an Action Day for Tuesday due to widespread rain and mountain snow. To read more about the forecast, go HERE.
The conditions of Catalina Highway can change at any time. For updates, please call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
