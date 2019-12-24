Tucson CPA takes the cake, shines on social media

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right now, accountants are working hard on year-end tax planning, then it is busy season with the start of tax returns.
One Tucson accountant said she loves math, and claims she is not artistic, but a new passion has attracted thousands of Instagram followers who may argue she is more artistic than she gives herself credit for.
“I’ve always been a math person growing up. Whenever I took my first accounting bookkeeping class in high school it just really clicked that this is what I wanted to do, I wanted to be an accountant, which most 16-year-olds probably wouldn’t say," said Ashley Byma.
Byma is a tax manager for a Tucson accounting firm.
“I like when things tick and tie and balance. It’s a big puzzle that you have to solve in a very timely fashion," Byma said.
And when the work is done?
“It’s awesome. Kind of like when you finish a cake, you have this a pretty finished tax return or tax provision, this project is done, you put a bow on it and give it a to client and then have conversations about it, but I just love starting and finishing a product," Byma said.
When Byma is not crunching numbers, you can find her in the kitchen where a new passion of hers is also fueled by formulas.
“I have a kind of a cake formula in my head that I think is aesthetically pleasing. for me, I like stripes, white chocolate drips and then something on top. Maybe that is the the accountant in me, because it has to be uniform and symmetrical, so those are my favorite cakes. it’s the ones that are more abstract and don’t really have a formula that give me a harder time," Byma said.
Byma started decorating cakes a couple of years ago.
“A lot of it is trial and error and then YouTube and Instagram videos and learning it that way. That’s why it’s so fun," Byma said.
She began posting pictures to Instagram of her new, self taught hobby. Earlier this year, Byma said she had about 300 followers.
Today, she has more than 11,000.
“Which is crazy to think about. Like, 11,000 people want to see me bake cakes? Alight, that’s pretty cool,” Byma said.
As beautiful and unique as each cake is, she is not taking orders.
“I have had other friends who have started it doing it more for the sales aspect of it, and it kind of takes the fun out of it because right now I am able to do whatever I want and on my own schedule too" Byma said.
Her favorite so far?
“I made a Lucky Charms cake for St. Patrick’s Day last year. The cake itself was actually make from Lucky Charms cereal. So I made flour from the Lucky Charms, and also from Lucky Charms cereal milk, and then the frosting was a marshmallow cream frosting and then it was rainbow striped and had the marshmallows with the drip on the side," Byma said.
Not only does this hobby provide a creative outlet, but it also sparks conversations with her co-workers.
“You spend so many hours with these people, especially during busy season you are there for 60 or 70 hours a week, you’ve got to get to know these people on a different level. It does help you become more human, and have other things to talk about besides work. Not that we don’t love what we do, it’s just a different kind of connection when you start talking about those things,” Byma said.
Which is why she encourages everyone to pursue a passion outside of work, and do what may be the most challenging for her, take a risk.
