Tucson Wildlife Center has warning about what’s lurking under your hood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Wildlife Center has received several calls about wild animals seeking shelter inside the engine compartments of parked vehicles.
The TWC said as the temperatures continue to drop, critters may seek refuge from the cold under your hood.
Animals stuck in engine compartments may get killed or injured if they cannot escape before the vehicle is started, according to the TWC.
The TWC said it is treating a skunk with burns on her face
- Before starting your car, knock on your hood and honk your horn. This should wake up the animal and hopefully give it time to escape.
- Animals can tuck themselves into tight spaces, so wait a few minutes to make sure hidden animals have time to climb out.
- Open your hood and double check for stowaways.
- If you hear or smell anything (like burnt hair) unusual while driving, please pull over as soon as possible. Call Tucson Wildlife Center at 520-290-9453.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.