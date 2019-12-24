Visitors, neighbors warn park at your own risk around Winterhaven

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Signs warning against parking hang on businesses, homes and streets surrounding Winterhaven while the Tucson community hosts its annual Festival of Lights.
Some are handwritten, while others spell out consequences in more detail. Josh Jance, who lives a few blocks from the holiday tradition, said Monday his “No Parking” signs have been ignored for years.
He’s grown tired of confronting people to move their cars, so he added more specific signage.
“I’m not giving warnings,” said Jance. “If you park illegally blocking my driveway on my property, I’m just going to contract with a towing company and you’re going to have to deal with it.”
Robert Hughes didn’t think he was blocking anything Friday night, but his car was towed. It’s the same street he’s safely parked his car for more than a decade.
“We always stop to get hot chocolate at the Quik Mart and we’ve never ever had a problem,” said Hughes.
He was one of several people to spend Monday morning at the tow lot. Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies responded to a call from a woman at the location to “keep the peace”.
Hughes said losing his car for the weekend put him in a tough spot, but he heard worse stories from other people waiting in line.
“I don’t know what’s going on but it’s just ruining Christmas for everybody,” he said.
Despite the frustration from Friday, Hughes said he will continue to visit Winterhaven every year. Jance encourages everyone to park clear of neighborhood driveways and refrain from littering when leaving for the night.
Winterhaven is not involved with any parking around the neighborhood, according to its website. A spokesperson for the community reiterated that when contacted for comment.
