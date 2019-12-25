UPDATE: Missing Casas Adobes woman found safe, returned home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casas Adobes woman who went missing Christmas morning has been found safe.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Carol Geleta, 70, was last seen at her home near Magee and Shannon around 8 a.m. She was found before 11 a.m.
Geleta’s family said they knew she left the home because they have a doorbell camera and saw her walk out on the video.
The PCSD said she was found by a store clerk who noticed something was wrong and called authorities.
The store is a couple of miles from Geleta’s home and she was on foot.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.