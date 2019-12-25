Ballet Tucson brings a bit of magic to Tucson with Nutcracker Ballet

Nothing embodies the spirit of Christmas more than The Nutcracker, a classic ballet filled with dancing candies and a magic forest, especially for the dancers at Ballet Tucson.
With a hand gently resting on the barre, one dancer rolls onto her toes and back down again. The male ballet dancers warm up their calves in preparation for their gallant jumps and turns.
Other ballerinas crush a bit of rosin over the corners of their pointe shoes to ensure a steady grip against the marley floor.
With sore bodies, company members still dance their parts with a certain kind of ease —the ease that comes with dancing this production each year, specifically each Christmas.
For the dancers with Ballet Tucson, The Nutcracker is a staple in the company’s repertoire.
Jenna Johnson, a principal dancer with Ballet Tucson, furrows her brow, counting how many times she has been cast as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“Four different Sugar Plums? I’d have to think about that,” she said with a laugh.
For Johnson, she describes this season as “low stress” since dancing the Nutcracker has been part of the festive season since she was eight years old. She tries to freshen up her performance every, a conscious effort.
Principal dancer Vasily Boldin hails from Russia and he’s been a part of the Nutcracker Ballet for over 20 years and celebrates his third season with Ballet Tucson. This year he landed the lead role of Cavelier.
Boldin feels challenged by the pas de deux and aims to keep the choreography alive.
“I’m just finding every year how your body works and I’m doing new tricks in this one, basically I challenge myself every year to do it better and better,” Boldin said.
With rehearsals sometimes lasting five or six hours, he said it’s a lot of work, but performing is the part he said he looks forward to the most.
“You have only one chance to do it and you have to make it perfect,” Boldin said.
It’s the Christmas spirit that makes rehearsals and performances so enjoyable for Boldin. Tchaikovsky’s compositions swirl throughout the room, enveloping the dancers.
Although the music and choreography is traditional, Ballet Master Daniel Precup adds the artistic flare — the final touches for the professional company.
He hopes his experience can take the dancers to new heights. He intends to share his vast knowledge with the new generation in hopes they can be elite.
Precup said the dancers assimilate corrections quickly and credits them for their appetite for improvement. He compared seeing their growth to watching your own children improve. His investment in the dancers is obvious and is met by a matched level of respect from the dancers.
With a dedicated dancers, a costume crew and artistic directors, community members can revel in the spirit of Christmas through the full production. With a performance full of magic, gifts and exotic choreography they too, can be transported to a better world.
“Their imaginations are going to go to all these far away countries.,” said Precup.
Because in the end, that’s what most of us are looking for — a bit of magic.
“I think a lot of people look for tradition at Christmas-time; they are looking for that feeling of nostalgia and history,” Johnson said.
The Nutcracker brings exactly that and Ballet Tucson is not short of any magic.
“You want to be happy by the end of the year when everything gets so sad, but these kind of shows- these kind of celebrations can lighten your heart and you look with hope to the next year and this is what we bring, we bring hope,” said Precup.
- Saturday, December 28 – 2:00 pm
- Saturday, December 28 – 7:30 pm
- Sunday, December 29 – 1:00 pm
- Sunday, December 29 – 5:00 pm
- Tucson Music Hall 260 S. Church Ave.
- General $30 – $58
- Seniors/Students/Military $26 – $40
- Groups (of 10 or more) $19 – $31
For more information, you can go online to www.ballettucson.org.
