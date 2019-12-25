Trumps wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ as they mark holiday

(AP) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida.
In a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday, the first lady said, “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas."
The president added prayers for U.S. servicemembers overseas, and expressed hope for “peace among nations.”
The first family is spending the holiday at the president’s private club in Palm Beach after attending a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church.
The pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, welcomed the Trumps as they arrived moments into the Candlelight Christmas Celebration service.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump called members of the military to offer holiday greetings.
For her part, Mrs. Trump answered calls from children across the country as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program.
