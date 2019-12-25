Tucson home completely destroyed by Christmas morning fire

Person, two dogs saved by crews from Drexel Heights Fire District

By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 25, 2019 at 1:44 PM MST - Updated December 25 at 4:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson home was destroyed by fire Christmas morning, but crews were able to save the homeowner and two dogs.

The Drexel Heights Fire District said it was called to a house near Ajo Highway and Camino De Oeste around 9:45 a.m.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about an hour, but the home was a complete loss.

The homeowner, who reported hearing a long bang before the fire started, said they have a place to stay.

The home was located at 4141 South Avenida Don Fillepe.

