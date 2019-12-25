Weather doesn’t dampen spirits of last-minute Christmas shoppers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold, wind and rain; that’s what shoppers battled as they dashed from store to store on Tuesday, buying last-minute gifts and food.
The dismal weather comes at a time that’s supposed to be the happiest of the year.
However, the spirit of the holiday wasn’t dampened by the rain for a lot of shoppers at Park Place Mall.
“I love [the weather] just because I’m out east for college so it’s really nice to be back home [without] snow around me for a little bit,” said Isabel Aguirre, who was out with family looking for a few more gifts.
“This is actually an improvement over the snow for her!” laughed Raul Aguirre, Isabel’s father.
One man even saw the weather as an opportunity for … “singing in the rain,” sang “Mr. Elvis”.
“Mr. Elvis” was ready to brighten the season for any and all who would listen to his songs by Elvis. There were lots of ears at Park Place, which was packed.
“For it being the 24th, I’m surprised how busy it is,” said Leonardo Avina.
“I’m still doing some shopping,” said Pon Hyre. “To the very end right now.”
Nothing mother nature threw at the Aguirre’s was going to stop them from crossing all of the items off their list.
“There were things we thought we had and now we have said ‘Oh my God! We forgot about this’,” said Raul. “We were just talking about a present for mom. We keep adding to the list.”
