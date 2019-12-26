The Angel House: Tucson woman goes above, beyond with Christmas decorations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -This time of year, many of us have our holiday decorations out.
Joyce Favara, of Tucson, takes her decorating to a whole new level.
From her window, you can get a peak of what’s inside -- a home bursting full of angels.
“I have one angel that I live with,” said Joel Favara, her husband.
She might be his angel, but she has plenty of her own. Joyce estimates she has about 700 and she puts the out every year for Christmas. Each has its own particular place.
“I sit in my rocker and I say, ‘oh she needs to be over there,’ and I’ll change them around a little bit,” Joyce said.
“I know as soon as I put one in, I’m going to get my hand slapped — I’m just joking on that,” Joel said.
The angels have a special place in Joyce’s heart, too.
They have helped her through tough times.
Her and her husband’s parents died within just a few years of each other.
She likes to picture them as her guardian angels, and filling her home with the decorations makes their parents feel that much closer.
“When I’m sitting in my chair, which I do every evening, I come in here and there’s a great feeling of peace for me,” she said.
After the deaths, the collection slowly grew over to what is today. It takes weeks to get everything placed, so Joyce and John start after Halloween.
“I look at it and I see a lot of angels," he said. “She looks at it and sees perfection.”
They said most of the angels come from thrift stores, family and friends. She takes them all down on Valentine’s Day.
