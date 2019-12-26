Carjacking suspect forces man from car, crashes stolen car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen vehicle and was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The TPD said the incident began in the area of 3700 N. Park Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. when the victim’s Nissan Titan truck was carjacked by a 20-year-old male.
The suspect assaulted the 63-year-old driver and forced him from his vehicle, according to the TPD. Moments later the truck was reported to have collided into a power pole at Congress St. and Granada Ave.
Officials said the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed the car. Both are in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be charged and booked into the Pima County Jail.
