FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We get a brief break from the rain today before our next system moves in overnight through Saturday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 26, 2019 at 4:58 AM MST - Updated December 26 at 4:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for another round of widespread rain and snow tonight. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 11PM.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain increases through the evening (70%) making for an Action Night!

FRIDAY: Action day continues! Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered showers (60%).

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. 10% chance of an isolated shower. Breezy day.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Isolated showers overnight (20%).

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.

NEW YEARS: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s

