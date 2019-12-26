LIST: Holiday return policies for major retailers

3 On Your Side (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you received a Christmas gift you didn’t want or need, returning it isn’t straight forward anymore.
But PromoCodes compiled a list of return policies for several major retailers.
TARGET
Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. All electronics and entertainment items must be returned within 30 days for a refund or exchange. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, 2019, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26, 2019. All Apple products, excluding mobile phones, must be returned within 15 days. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, 2019, the 15-day refund period will start on Dec. 26, 2019.
WALMART
You'll have 90 days from Dec. 26, 2019, to return items. Many items purchased between Oct. 24 and Dec. 25, 2019, are gifts and will have an extended return time frame allowing more time to return unwanted items. If an item has a 14-day or 30-day return window, Walmart has extended the return window to start on Dec. 26, 2019. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change.
AMAZON
Items shipped by Amazon between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2019 may be returned until Jan. 31, 2020, for a full refund, subject to our other return guidelines. Exclusions may apply.
APPLE
Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between Nov. 15, 2019, and Dec. 25, 2019, may be returned through Jan. 8, 2020. Please, note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after Dec. 25, 2019, are subject to the Standard Return Policy.
BEST BUY
Almost every purchase made throughout November and December can be returned through Jan. 14, 2020. Purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2020-- excluding cell phones, cellular tablets and cellular wearables, Apple Care monthly plans and major appliances. All other terms and conditions of the Return & Exchange Promise apply.
JCPENNY
Items are eligible for return with or without a receipt. If you return an item with a purchase receipt, you may exchange the item or get a full refund for the purchase price. The refund will be issued to the original form of payment. When returning items with a gift receipt, they may be exchanged or refunded in the amount of the purchase price on the gift receipt. The refund will be credited to a gift card. With no receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher. Some rules apply.
KOHL’S
Return policy allows for purchased items to be returned within 180 days of purchase and extends to all Kohl's merchandise. Premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25 may be returned by Jan. 31 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up.
MACY’S
Accepts most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase for free. Returned items must be in original, sale-able condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable.
The following items have a temporary holiday return time frame at Macy’s:
- Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses and Backstage merchandise purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, can be returned until Jan. 31, 2020.
- Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, can be returned until Jan. 8, 2020.
NORDSTROM
There are no time limits for returns or exchanges at Nordstrom. The best thing about Nordstrom's return policy is how many days you have for returns. There is no set number on how many days for returns. Bring the item(s) you'd like to return to a store along with your receipt and original form of payment.
NORDSTROM RACK
Items purchased between Oct. 10 and Dec. 17, 2019, must be returned by Jan. 31. Items purchased before or after these dates are subject to their usual 45-day return policy.
OVERSTOCK
Return policy applies to all purchases made on Overstock.com from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. To get a full refund, initiate a return for the item(s) within 30 days of delivery or by Jan. 31, 2020 (whichever date is later). Returns need to be received at their warehouse within 15 days of the return initiation. All items must be in their original condition to qualify for a full refund. You may receive a partial refund if the returned item was opened, used or returned late.
WAYFAIR
For all items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, the deadline to return them is extended until Jan. 31, 2020.
