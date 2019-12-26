She was the only one not picked during an adoption event, but now this dog has a forever home

Dog passed over for adoption finally finds a home
December 26, 2019 at 8:49 AM MST - Updated December 26 at 8:49 AM

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - A shelter dog in Arizona was the only dog out of 348 not adopted during an event, but one family stepped up after learning about her story.

The Arizona Humane Society posted a picture of Baby to Facebook on Monday following the weekend event, saying the American pit bull terrier was passed up hundreds of times. The dog was brought to the shelter in November 2018 after being found as a stray with wounds. She would find a home but was returned to the shelter when the family had to move.

After 347 adoptions during Friday and Saturday's adoption special, Baby was the only dog at AHS' Campus for Compassion...

Nicholas Potter heard about Baby’s story after his girlfriend told him about the Arizona Humane Society’s Facebook post.

"How can one dog be left over? That's not right," Potter said.

Potter went to the shelter, and he knew right away that Baby would be the newest addition to his family.

"When I went to go see baby, it was pretty much like dog love at first sight," Potter said. "It worked perfectly."

It took little time for Baby to get acclimated to her new forever home, as Potter said her favorite spot is on the couch.

