Tucson woman receives Christmas gift that will change her life forever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a Christmas gift Tucson resident Anita Thomas will never forget.
The present wasn’t sitting under her tree. In fact, it’s not even in the state.
Still, the gift of a lifetime will change Thomas’ life forever.
“I have a traumatic brain injury from an accident that I was a passenger in,” she said.
Thomas, who served as a police officer for 10 years, was living in Michigan when the crash happened.
The crash ended a lot of things for Thomas -- mainly her independence and career.
It also started something new for her -- a six-year struggle with PTSD.
“Randomly it can hit you and it becomes for me debilitating," Thomas said. “It was pretty devastating but what I didn’t foresee was all the challenges that were ahead of me."
The PTSD episodes pop up in random places like the grocery store, behind the wheel and most recently, an UArizona football game.
“I couldn’t move,” Thomas said. “I was having a panic attack and I just had to get out of there.”
That was when Thomas realized PTSD was too much to handle on her own.
Her search ended in Michigan with Brody, a four-month-old golden retriever.
“I went to the doctor,” she said. "I talked to them about what a service dog would do for me.”
Brody is still in Michigan for now. He’s being trained by Joaquin Guerrero, a friend of Thomas’ who also worked for Saginaw Police Department.
It was the start of something new, and not just between Brody and Thomas.
Thomas’ case inspired Guerrero to start Project Guardian Angel, a program that trains service dogs to help first responders.
Thomas flew out to meet Brody as an early Christmas gift from her husband so she can bond and begin training with him.
“He was this new part of me that was going to change things I really believe that," Thomas said.
Brody still has some training to do before he can join Thomas here in Tucson. But Thomas said the waiting will be worth it.
“It’s going to be a brand-new chapter in my life I know that and I hope that it’s everything I’m thinking it will be and I’m thinking it will be," she said.
Brody is expected to be finished in the late spring, early summer.
