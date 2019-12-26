Tucson woman receives Christmas gift that will change her life forever

Lil Chief here with a Brody update. For those of you that may have missed or were unable to see the story about Project Guardian Angel that TV5 aired early this morning. Here's that story and thank you Blake Keller this couldn't have been a better Christmas gift for a special individual and dear friend Anita Thomas. Who patiently waits in Arizona to be reunited with her Service Dog Brody once he completes his training some time next year.