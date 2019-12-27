AZ Weekend, Dec. 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lots to do in the last weekend of the decade.
Here’s a look at some of the events happening in your AZ Weekend:
As the year winds down – let your imagination take you into a magical land of dancing and music with a holiday favorite.
Dancing in the Streets Arizona presents the Nutcracker Ballet with live music by the Civic Orchestra of Tucson.
Shows are Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM
At the Tucson Convention Center’s Leo Rich Theater.
Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
This is the final weekend to enjoy the lights at Winterhaven Festival of Lights.
Walk or catch a hayride Friday and Saturday from 6:00pm - to 10:00pm.
On Sunday you will have a chance to drive through the winter haven neighborhood.
Don’t forget a food or cash donation for the community food bank of southern Arizona.
You also have a chance see something out of this world this weekend.
The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers will give you an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing.
The stars align on Saturday from 6:00pm -8:00pm at The Ironwood Picnic Area.
This is a free event and the whole family is welcome.
Feel free to take your lawn chairs.
For more events and deals happening around southern Arizona – visit the azweekend.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.