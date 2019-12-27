Bald eagles return to nest in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bald eagle nest cam is back as the eagles return for breeding season at Lake Pleasant.
AZ Game and Fish says laying eggs can lead to aggressive interactions between the eagles, which can result in injury and even death.
Last year, the live-stream caught a lot of drama when the female’s former mate (an older male eagle) dive bombed the nest, trying to win her back.
This year, the live cam will provide an intimate view of the nest as breeding season takes place at Lake Pleasant.
