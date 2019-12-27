Despite quick response by crews, fire destroys trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters responded to a trailer fire in the area of Summit and Nogales Highway.
First arriving crews found a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames, according to RMF, and the owner was outside of it at the time of the fire. Crews were able to prevent the spread of fire to any nearby homes, and had the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Investigators say the cause is accidental due to heating equipment.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.