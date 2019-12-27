Driver dies after SUV collides with semi-truck in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of an SUV has died after colliding with a semi-truck early on Thursday morning in Phoenix.
On Dec. 26, 2019, at 6:15 a.m., a 2008 Infinity QX5 was traveling northbound on 27th Avenue, north of I-10 when the vehicle collided with a 2005 Freightliner tractor with a trailer, which was exiting a parking lot on the east side of the road to go southbound on the 27th Avenue.
The driver of the Infiniti, 32-year-old Jairo Quinonez was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The 45-year-old driver of the semi-truck remained on scene.
The driver of the truck was evaluated, and it was determined he was not impaired.
Speed may have been a factor in this collision according to authorities.
This investigation is ongoing.
