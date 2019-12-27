EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DPS trooper struck by semi, driver extracted from pickup in multi-car pileup on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Highway 84 is now back open southeast of Slaton as first responders clear the scene of multiple accidents. The eastbound lanes of the highway were still shut down, as of Friday afternoon.
KCBD had a crew filming as a semi crashed into the pileup on Highway 84, hitting one DPS trooper and pinning another person inside a truck. Both people were taken for medical treatment and are expected to survive their injuries.
The semi turned over as it hit the pickup and the trailer swung around, hitting the trooper.
This report from the Texas Department of Public Safety:
At approximately 10:45 A.M., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on US 84, 1 mile East of Slaton, in Lubbock County. The crash blocked west bounds lanes of US 84. While investigating the crash, a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling eastbound jackknifed and came to final rest in the center median of US 84. Several other vehicles subsequently crashed into the back of the truck tractor semi-trailer. A third truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound approaching the scene, when a red SUV lane changed in front of the truck tractor semi-trailer, causing the driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer to jackknife and rolled over onto its side. Troopers on scene ran from the truck tractor semi-trailer as it slid on the roadway and into the barrow ditch.
A DPS Trooper was struck by the trailer as it slid to final rest. The trooper was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for injuries sustained during the collision. A subject involved in the crash was also trapped inside of his vehicle as the trailer came to rest on top of his vehicle. First responders on scene were able to extricate the driver and he was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for his injuries.
There were a total of five crashes involving four semi tractor-trailers and four smaller vehicles. Seven units from the Lubbock Fire Department were on scene with 19 staff members. LFD sent its division chief, battalion chief, command assistant, three heavy rescue team units, an additional engine and aerial assistance. The driver of the pickup was extracted by a heavy rescue unit.
Dense fog remains in the area, creating hazardous driving conditions across the South Plains. The fog is expected to lift on Friday afternoon.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
