EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DPS trooper struck by semi, driver extracted from pickup in multi-car pileup on Slaton Highway

At approximately 10:45 A.M., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on US 84, 1 mile East of Slaton, in Lubbock County. The crash blocked west bounds lanes of US 84. While investigating the crash, a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling eastbound jackknifed and came to final rest in the center median of US 84. Several other vehicles subsequently crashed into the back of the truck tractor semi-trailer. A third truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound approaching the scene, when a red SUV lane changed in front of the truck tractor semi-trailer, causing the driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer to jackknife and rolled over onto its side. Troopers on scene ran from the truck tractor semi-trailer as it slid on the roadway and into the barrow ditch.