FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter weather advisory in place until Saturday morning.

Rain, snow (depending on where you are) and cooler temperatures for your Friday!
TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Rain increases through the evening (70%) making for an Action Night!
FRIDAY: Action day continues! Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered showers (60%).
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. 10% chance of an isolated shower. Breezy day.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Isolated showers overnight (20%).
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.
NEW YEARS: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s
