FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter weather advisory in place until Saturday morning.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 27, 2019 at 8:43 AM MST - Updated December 27 at 8:55 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain, snow (depending on where you are) and cooler temperatures for your Friday!

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain increases through the evening (70%) making for an Action Night!

FRIDAY: Action day continues! Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered showers (60%).

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. 10% chance of an isolated shower. Breezy day.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Isolated showers overnight (20%).

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.

NEW YEARS: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s

