Goats graze on leftover Christmas trees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Christmas tree lots are turning over a new leaf and have to make space for firecrackers. However, their leftover trees won’t be going to waste.
“I’ve never had a season where I was not able to donate my leftover trees,” said Ashlee Walling, who runs a Christmas tree stand.
Her stand is at a new location this year on I-10 and Tangerine, and they have about 50 to 60 left over trees. Every year, they donate them to goat farms, 4H kids or anyone who might need it.
The goats at HoofsnHorns Farm Sanctuary takes leftover Christmas trees to their goats to snack on and it seems the goats can hardly wait for the pines.
“They eat ‘em up like crazy. It’s good for them,” said Robert Perkins, a volunteer with the organization.
The trees have great vitamins for the goats, and it helps keep them warm during the winter. Walling said the pines naturally help to de-worm the animals. It’s a tasty and healthy treat that definitely won’t last long.
