Millions return home from holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday was one of the busiest travel days of the year as millions of people returned home after the holidays.
A storm moving in from the west caused headaches at airports across the country, with thousands of delays and more than 100 cancellations, according to Flight Aware.
At Tucson International Airport, crowds came and left in waves all evening. While most were able to just grab their bags and leave, Susan Engelhart and her husband had to wait a little longer.
“We [are missing] a piece of luggage,” she said.
Still, Susan says she was just happy to be back in Tucson.
“We are really tired, and we had a wonderful holiday and we end up with [missing luggage],” she said. “But it was worth it.”
Susan says she came down with a cold during her trip to see her children and grandchildren in Denver.
“Viruses travel rapidly,” she said. “I've got my tissue and I've got my sleeve to make sure that I'm not spreading it."
An act of courtesy on a day when most major airports experienced congestion.
"Everything is full, everything is completely full," said Susan.
Like Susan, Ben Meyer was relieved to have his day of traveling over with.
“I like skiing a lot but it’s nice to be home,” he said. “I’ll finally be able to spend some time with my family.”
While for many, the holidays are coming to an end, for one group of siblings at the Tucson Airport, it was time for round two.
“We are meeting our sister,” said Mya Freund. “She’s flying in from Colorado. Santa bought her gifts too, so she’s opening up her gifts that Santa brought her today.”
Anticipation growing, young Quincy Carbajal actually jumped for joy when their sister’s plane landed.
“I’m going to run up to her first,” said Mya.
"I'm going to beat both of you guys!" said Jaryn Carbajal.
In the end, it didn't matter who made it to Kaylee Carbajal first as they all crashed into one big embrace.
That moment made up for every second spent in an airport and on a plane.
“[I’m] so excited!” said Kaylee. “I missed my family so much! I haven’t seen them since the summer so I’m excited to just hang out with them.”
