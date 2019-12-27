Report: Tucson has some of worst traffic in country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report confirms something most of us already knew -- Tucson has some of the worst traffic in country.
According to TomTom, Tucson is the 32nd most congested city in America while Phoenix was ranked 45th.
TomTom said Tucsonans spent 19% more time in traffic than the average driver in 2018.
Looking at the data, the reason becomes crystal clear -- the Old Pueblo lacks a highway system.
The traffic congestion on freeways in Tucson was only 4 percent, compared to 22 percent on non-highways.
TomTom said the best day to drive in the Old Pueblo is Christmas Day. The worst day comes as a bit of a surprise -- Valentine’s.
Los Angeles is the most congested city in America and is followed by New York, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.
Mumbai (India), Bogota (Columbia), Lima (Peru), New Delhi (India) and Moscow (Russia) are the most congested cities in the world, according to the report.
