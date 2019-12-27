SEEN THEM? TPD says robbery suspects assaulted store employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying two robbery suspects who they say assaulted a store employee.
According to police, two suspects stole items from a TJ Maxx on 6337 E. Broadway on Dec. 14.
The suspects assaulted a store employee to the point where that person required medical treatment, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
