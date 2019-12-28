Claw machine sisters get gift of their own

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ve told you about the Glenn sisters, the young girls who mastered the claw machine and give the stuffed animals they win to children in the hospital.
Their story spread across the nation, and now someone is giving back to them.
Tubs at a time, the girls bring in stuffed animals they’ve won at the claw machine, or bought on clearance, to the Tucson Medical Center.
“(Their face) lights up,” said Kathryn Lake, a nurse at TMC who hands out the stuffed animals to kids. “Even though they may be having an unpleasant procedure, and painful, when you give them a toy, I think it just makes them feel like you care.”
The claw machine the girls play on is owned and operated by National Entertainment Network (NEN), one of the largest vending and amusement manufacturers in the nation. They saw our first piece on the Glenn sisters, and inspired by the girls’ giving spirit, the company wanted to give back to them.
NEN presented the sisters with $1,000 and donated $1,000 in their name to TMC, complete with a check presentation at the Fry’s store.
“I felt like crying,” said Sara Glenn. “No one’s ever given us that much money to give back and stuff. We’ve always used our allowance.”
In addition to the cash, they got a huge bag of stuffed animals and about an hour of free-play. They immediately donated the toys to the hospital.
“We’re giving back to the world, and it’s paying off,” said Isabella Glenn.
The machine sits in the Fry’s the Glenn’s have grown up in, quite literally. Throughout the years, they’ve gone to the store, played the claw machine and made store goers and workers their family.
“They started calling me Uncle Johnny about a year ago,” said Johnny Farrier, a cashier at the store.
Things have not always been easy for this family. When times were tough years ago, the Fry’s store adopted them for the holidays. A Christmas miracle, the family woke up to a house full of presents and even a surprise visit from Santa.
“All though we haven’t had that much growing up, we’ve had a lot in our eyes, and we don’t really need that much more, like, people out there need it more than us,” said Sara Glenn.
A family that has given so much, even when worried about making ends meet, deserves a gift of their own.
“We never expected anything in return…but it’s always nice to have something and know people are thankful,” said Sara Glenn.
The girls decided to give 10 percent to their church, buy a present for their parents and split the rest evenly.
They are still playing on the claw machine as much as they can.
