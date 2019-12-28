Huckelberry: Feds reject county’s request to use Operation Stonegarden funds for humanitarian aid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Months after a contentious vote by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to accept federal grant money to help with border security, it appears the money won’t be awarded anyway.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry shared a memo with the board this week to outline the information he's gathered on the long-awaited status of the $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant.
The memo states the county board’s request for $200,000 of the federal money to help cover the cost of humanitarian aid. That specific request, which would have helped house migrants, was denied, according to the memo.
The board’s 3-2 vote specified the portion of Operation Stonegarden be allocated for humanitarian aid.
Huckelberry wrote in his memo that he only heard about the denial through Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier.
