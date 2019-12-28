MISSING: Vulnerable adult last seen in Tucson

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers need your help in locating Leeane Salinas (48). Last seen at 4 PM near 2400 N. Palo Verde. Wearing a blue stocking cap, gray jacket & blue jeans. She is in need of medication & walked away from a care facility. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/KJnXkYVPnf