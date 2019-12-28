MISSING: Vulnerable adult last seen in Tucson

By Craig Reck | December 27, 2019 at 10:45 PM MST - Updated December 27 at 10:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson shared a photo Friday night of a woman reported missing earlier in the day.

A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Frank Magos stated Leeane Salinas, 48, was last seen near Grant Road and Palo Verde Avenue.

Police said she walked away from her care facility.
That was around 4:00 p.m. Magos stated she needs her medication after walking away from a care facility.

Salinas was wearing a blue stocking cap, gray jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information about her should call 911 immediately.

