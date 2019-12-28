MISSING: Vulnerable adult last seen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson shared a photo Friday night of a woman reported missing earlier in the day.
A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Frank Magos stated Leeane Salinas, 48, was last seen near Grant Road and Palo Verde Avenue.
That was around 4:00 p.m. Magos stated she needs her medication after walking away from a care facility.
Salinas was wearing a blue stocking cap, gray jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information about her should call 911 immediately.
