Report: Group home where teen was body slammed frequently visited by deputies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 has learned about a major spike in deputy responses to the group home in Tucson where a teen quadruple amputee was body slammed during a November arrest.
According to a report from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the Vision Quest group home on River Road just twice in 2018.
So far this year, they have been called out nearly 150 times.
One of those call outs made national news when a teen quadruple amputee was arrested by Pima County deputy Manuel Van Santen.
Van Santen, an 11-year veteran of the PCSD, went to the home after the teen kicked a trash can.
Another teen in the home recorded the arrest and the video quickly went viral.
Following an investigation, Van Santen was placed on leave and the charges against the teen were dropped.
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Below is raw video from the incident. It contains foul language some viewers may find offensive.
The report on deputy response at group homes, completed by the PCSD, was requested by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
The report doesn’t have an answer for the sudden surge in calls.
A memo from Huckelberry says they work with local youth homes to find a solution that might not rely on emergency services as much.
