Teen, unborn baby killed after crash sent car onto Phoenix sidewalk

"That would be something that he would do. He would," said Tammy Nagel, a who taught Morroquin's senior English class at Central High School. She said she's remembering the teen for his kindness, saying he would stay behind after class to say goodbye and tell her that he hoped she'd have a nice day. "I never really imagined that one of my students would do something so heroic and not think at all about it and just do it," she said.