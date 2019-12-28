VIDEO: Southern Arizona residents get chance to play in snow

By Bud Foster | December 27, 2019 at 6:46 PM MST - Updated December 27 at 7:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a little late for a White Christmas, but we will take it.

A winter storm rolled through the country Friday, dropping plenty of snow and rain.

With Mount Lemmon closed to the public, southern Arizona residents still had a few options to play in the snow.

Sierra Vista, Oracle, Benson, Bisbee and Fort Huachuca all got a nice dusting.

Below are photos and video sent to KOLD News 13 by our viewers.

