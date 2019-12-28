FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up! It’s a First Alert Action Night due to below-freezing temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hard freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and continue through 9:00 tomorrow morning.
TONIGHT: FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT due to a hard freeze warning in place. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-20s.
TOMORROW: KOLD start to the day. It'll be freezing/below freezing for most of the area. Sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances will increase overnight (especially down south).
NEW YEARS: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.