TRAFFIC: Westbound I-10 closed near Picacho Peak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash Saturday night has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.
A tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation around 8:30 p.m. stated all traffic is being routed off the interstate at Exit 226 for Red Rock.
The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. An email from the department’s duty office stated multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be pulled out of one of the vehicles and rushed to the hospital.
There is no estimated time for reopening the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.