Everything you need to know about the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is set to kick off on Dec. 31, 2019 at the Arizona Stadium with Wyoming and Georgia State going head to head.
The event will begin with the Desert Diamond Casino Tailgate Festival which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tailgate will take place on the University Mall entrance at Cherry St. and University Blvd.
Pregame starts at 2 p.m. and the kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m. Ticket info can be found HERE. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the game on channel 221 for Direct TV, 158 for Cox, 312 for Dish, and 594 for Comcast.
After the game, head down to Congress and 5th St. for the Downtown NYE Bowl Bash. This event includes trophy presentation, outdoor ice skating, food trucks, the world’s largest piñata, the dropping of local artist Joe Pagac’s Tucson Taco and fireworks at midnight. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For more information, please visit the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl website.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.