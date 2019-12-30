FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are warming up as we head into 2020!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll see a warming trend throughout the week. Isolated showers will mainly occur near the international border for New Year’s Eve.
MONDAY: Clouds build ahead of our next system with highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds keep temperatures warmer than the last couple of mornings! Lows fall to the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. 10% chance of showers, mainly west of Tucson.
NEW YEARS: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Highs will be in the upper 60s under sunny skies.
