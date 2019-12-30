One suspect arrested after downtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One suspect has been arrested after police say an altercation lead to a shooting incident on Congress St. last night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., TPD officers responded to the report of a shooting near Funky Monk in the 300 block of East Congress St on Sunday night.
One victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated by officers on scene and then transported a local hospital.
Police say a physical altercation was broken up between several subjects that night. As parties were leaving the area, shots were fired from 23-year-old Rey Murillo according to authorities.
Witnesses identified the suspect as the shooter and Murillo was booked for Aggravated Assault and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.
Though this incident doesn’t appear to be gang-motivated, the TPD Gang Unit responded to investigate, as one of the involved parties was confirmed gang-affiliated.
