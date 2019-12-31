Brooke’s Bargains: Happy Returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chances are, Santa brought you something that wasn't exactly what you had on your list. Brooke's Bargains is here to make returns much less painful, with a few simple tips.
Because every retail and online store has its own policy for returns and exchanges, you'll want to check the fine print before you set out on your take-back trek.
The good news is, many stores expand that return window for holiday time purchases. And, most policies are more generous than ever. Still, the Better Business Bureau warns you to try not to open the box or remove original packaging in order to avoid restocking fees. Especially when you’re dealing with electronics. Having a receipt will ensure you get at least some kind of refund or credit. Getting a gift receipt when you buy a gift for someone else can save them – and you – a lot of trouble.
It may seem simple - but make sure you take your ID. Some stores will check computerized returns systems designed to detect abuse, and they'll ask for your driver's license.
National Returns Day, the day when consumers return the most items, is expected to happen January 2nd. You may want to time your visit before or after that date so you don't get caught in a line. Just don't wait too long, unless you’re sure of your return window.
