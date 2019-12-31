Brooke’s Bargains: Happy Returns

The good news is, many stores expand that return window for holiday time purchases. And, most policies are more generous than ever. Still, the Better Business Bureau warns you to try not to open the box or remove original packaging in order to avoid restocking fees. Especially when you’re dealing with electronics. Having a receipt will ensure you get at least some kind of refund or credit. Getting a gift receipt when you buy a gift for someone else can save them – and you – a lot of trouble.