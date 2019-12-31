FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly New Year’s Eve Ahead!

KOLD First Alert evening forecast Tuesday, Dec. 31
By Jaclyn Selesky | December 31, 2019 at 4:03 AM MST - Updated December 31 at 5:50 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll see a warming trend throughout the week. Isolated showers will mainly occur near the international border for New Year’s Eve.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. 10% chance of showers, mainly west of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with lows fall to the upper 30s.

NEW YEARS: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

