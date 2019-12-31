Here are Southern Arizona’s most-read local stories of 2019

An Arizona state trooper fatally shot a suspect during a brutal attack in Tempe late Thursday, Dec. 19. Arizona DPS said it began around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper saw Mohamed Ahmed E A Al-Hashemi knock over a street sign on Rural Road, which is south of Loop 202. The trooper tried to get the 25-year-old Al-Hashemi to get out of the street several times before ordering him to the ground. Al-Hashemi refused and allegedly charged the trooper’s vehicle and kicked the hood. During a physical altercation between the trooper and Al-Hashemi, the trooper then shot and killed him.