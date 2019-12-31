Most popular baby names in Arizona released for 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oliver, Ava, Charlotte or Benjamin — any of these sound familiar?
Maybe someone you know or even yourself named a child one of those names this year. Those are only a few of the most popular baby names from this year.
Arizona Department of Health Services released its list of the top 100 names of babies born in Arizona in 2019.
Olivia is the top name for girls, and Liam is the top name for boys. This is the fourth year in a row that Liam has been the top name for boys born in Arizona, according to their site.
The list of baby names comes from birth certificates submitted to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Vital Records.
- OLIVIA
- EMMA
- ISABELLA
- SOPHIA
- MIA
- LUNA
- CAMILA
- AVA
- CHARLOTTE
- AMELIA
- LIAM
- NOAH
- SEBASTIAN
- OLIVER
- ELIJAH
- MATEO
- BENJAMIN
- DANIEL
- ALEXANDER
- JULIAN
To check out the complete list of Arizona’s top 100 baby names, click HERE.
