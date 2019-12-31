New laws going into effect in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The minimum wage goes to $12 an hour, a dollar an hour boost.
The state will also require companies to pay sick time in most circumstances.
Teachers in the 6th through 12th grade will be required to take suicide prevention training every three years beginning in 2020. The state is setting aside $20 million to pay for the training.
Medical marijuana will undergo independent testing to make sure it's free of pesticides and trace metals which could be harmful to health.
There will be no more paper prescriptions written for opioids. They must all be done electronically now. It will help the state keep better track of opioid use and potential abuse. It will also prevent fraud which is sometimes associated with the paper prescriptions.
Tucson’s smoking ordinance, which was passed in Oct. will take effect even though a federal law was signed by President Trump raising the smoking age to 21.
Tucson will continue to enforce it's requirements that any retailer which sells to anyone under 21 can lost its license to sell tobacco or vaping products.
Retailers must also pay a $300 annual fee for a license to sell smoking products.
The state will also compile a database for all veterans who commit suicide.
A new law also gives health care grants up to $75,000 for people who take care of family members who have debilitating illnesses such as alzheimers.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.