Sonoran hot dog named one of country’s best hangover cures
KOLD reporter Hannah Tiede and photographer Greg Mannino enjoy a Sonoran hot dog. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 30, 2019 at 5:03 PM MST - Updated December 30 at 5:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A national publication has confirmed what everyone is southern Arizona knows -- nothing beats a Sonoran hot dog to get over a hangover.

According to 10best, a blog by USA Today, “the Sonoran hot dog is the signature street food of Tucson, America’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. It’s the perfect handheld dish for anyone who needs to deal with a hangover on the go."

The list also includes Cincinnati chili, New York’s “Garbage Plate,” Buffalo wings, Louisville’s hot brown, Canadian poutine and pepperoni rolls.

