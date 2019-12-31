Texas church shooter Keith Thomas Kinnunen spent time in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of killing two people in a Texas church early Sunday morning spent time in Tucson.
Authorities said Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, walked into the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement armed with a shotgun.
Kinnunen shot and killed two people before Jack Wilson, the head of the church’s security team, fired a single shot and ended the attack. More than 240 people were in the church at the time.
According to court records, Kinnunen spent time in Tucson and racked up a criminal record.
He faced charges of assault and theft in the Tucson area from 2004-14.
CNN talked with Kinnunen’s sister and she said he had lived on the streets for several years.
Several news outlets are reporting Kinnunen has criminal records in Oklahoma, New Jersey and Texas.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.